AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

Seragon Completes Pre-Clinical Study of Aging Intervention Candidate SRN-901

PRNewswire May 8, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Seragon Biosciences, Inc. today announced the completion of a pre-clinical study on its novel anti-aging candidate, SRN-901. This pivotal study, conducted in mice, was undertaken to evaluate the impact of SRN-901 on aging as well as various health markers.

Seragon Biosciences is a research-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving human and animal health through innovative science.

Results from the study show that SRN-901 achieved one of the largest extensions of lifespan and healthspan to date in the treated population. Whole-genome transcriptome sequencing was performed on over 300 mice to assess the effects of SRN-901 at a molecular level. The results highlighted a significant increase in the expression of many genes associated with longevity and a notable reduction in the expression of genes linked to aging. Additionally, a metabolic panel revealed beneficial changes in several biomarkers associated with younger biological age.

Other tests were conducted to evaluate the effect of SRN-901 on healthspan, a measure of how long health is maintained over the course of one’s life. The study also evaluated physical and cognitive function. Treadmill tests showed significantly enhanced endurance in elderly mice. Frailty scores showed marked improvement in the elderly mice receiving SRN-901, and there was a significant reduction in tumor occurrence in the treated group.

The research team at Seragon Biosciences is encouraged by the study’s results and will conduct further analysis to uncover additional findings. These results will be published once the supplementary analysis is complete.

About Seragon Biosciences

Seragon Biosciences, Inc., headquartered in Irvine, California, is a research-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving human and animal health through innovative science. Seragon Biosciences is committed to applying cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements to the fields of aging, metabolism, gene therapy, and bioinformatics. From the research end to consumer products and clinical applications, Seragon strives to bring people access to the most significant breakthroughs in medicine. For more information, please visit www.seragon.com.

SOURCE Seragon Biosciences

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.