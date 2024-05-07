AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The 26th China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair Scheduled for July 8-11

PRNewswire May 7, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 26th China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair, also known as the CBD (Guangzhou), a pivotal event in the global home construction and decoration industry, is set to take place from July 8-11 at the Canton Fair Complex and the PWTC Expo.

In 2023, the CBD (Guangzhou) expanded its exhibition area to 400,000 square meters. It hosted nearly 2,000 exhibitors and attracted over 250,000 professional attendees, solidifying its position as the leading global event in the home construction and decoration industry. Following last year’s impressive turnout and in the backdrop of China’s recent initiatives to facilitate easier entry for international visitors, this year’s fair is expected to be a hot spot for vibrant exchanges.

The 2024 CBD (Guangzhou) is set to further its legacy with an expanded exhibition space of 420,000 square meters and an estimated 2,200 participating companies. The event will feature an optimized and upgraded “5+1” layout, encompassing five thematic areas and the second Guangzhou International Sanitary and Bath Ware Fair, which is set to take place concurrently with the 2024 CBD (Guangzhou) in Area A of the Canton Fair Complex. The approach highlights the CBD (Guangzhou)’s commitment to fostering a comprehensive industry chain and supporting high-quality development within the home construction and decoration sector.

Among the five thematic areas, the customized decoration section is the most expansive, spanning over 150,000 square meters and featuring around 600 exhibitors. This event is set to present an unmatched selection of customized decoration choices that align with the latest trends in personalized home solutions.

As a leading trendsetter in China, the fair will also cover the entire industry chain of the window and door sector in an over-100,000-square-meter thematic area. A thematic area for smart home solutions will offer insights into smart security, lighting, switches, appliances, and beyond. Additionally, the fair will spotlight the latest innovations in materials, hardware, and machinery, presenting new techniques and applications.

With a focus on design, the fair will feature bespoke whole-home solutions, including curated design exhibitions and numerous design events, emphasizing luxurious customization and outdoor shading solutions. This integration creates a unique opportunity for industry professionals and enthusiasts to explore the future of home construction and decoration.

For further information, please visit https://www.cbdfair-gz.com/en/index.html; Or register now at: https://cbd.zbase.cn/1665/index.html.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-26th-china-guangzhou-international-building-decoration-fair-scheduled-for-july-8-11-302137579.html

SOURCE The China (Guangzhou) International Building Decoration Fair

