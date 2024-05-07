Dusit expands its presence in the Maldives with ‘all-inclusive’ lifestyle resort near Malé

dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives is slated to open in 4Q 2024 on a private island just five minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport.

BANGKOK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dusit Hotels and Resorts, the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed an agreement with Pearl Atoll Pvt Ltd to manage dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives – a 125-key lifestyle resort on a private island near the main island of Malé.

Currently under construction and slated to open in 4Q 2024, the new resort will operate under Dusit’s upscale dusitD2 brand and will be the company’s first ‘all-inclusive’ property. In addition to spacious overwater villas and family suites ranging from 77 – 319 sq m, the lifestyle-driven resort will boast a kids club, multiple food and beverage outlets, a fully equipped gym, and a signature Namm Spa offering a wide range of Thai massage therapies and beauty treatments. Guests will find three main private beaches to relax on, plus a smaller ‘picnic beach’ for memorable meals on the sands.

Leveraging the resort’s proximity to Malé International Airport, which is only five minutes away by speedboat, the resort’s developers also plan to open a resort-based entertainment hub and small convention centre, catering to guests beyond the core resort experience. These will be announced at a later date and will also be managed by Dusit. Meticulous attention will be paid to ensure all resort elements seamlessly blend with the surrounding environment. Dusit’s group-wide sustainability programme, Tree of Life, will further solidify this commitment by implementing processes and systems that minimise environmental impact.

dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives will be Dusit’s second resort in the Maldives. The company also operates Dusit Thani Maldives, an award-winning luxury resort on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa Atoll – the Maldives’ first UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

“We are delighted to be expanding our presence in the Maldives with dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, our first all-inclusive resort concept,” said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, COO, Dusit International. “The Maldives is a strategic market for us, and this exciting addition complements our existing presence in the luxury segment by offering a distinct lifestyle experience for families and young couples seeking an unforgettable and accessible Maldivian escape. We are committed to exceeding guest expectations with innovative offerings and exceptional service, and dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives will be a shining example of this unwavering dedication.”

Mr Fan Jianglin, Managing Director, Pearl Atoll Pvt Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Dusit International to manage our first resort in the Maldives. We were particularly drawn to Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, renowned worldwide for its warmth and attentiveness, and its proven success in the Maldives. dusitD2 Feydhoo’s prime location near Malé International Airport makes it incredibly convenient for guests, and we are confident that under Dusit’s experienced guidance, the resort will be a resounding success.”

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes approximately 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit dusit.com

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.

Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, please visit dusit-international.com

