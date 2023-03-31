Infosys Receives ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management System

BENGALURU, India, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been certified with ISO 42001:2023, world’s first international standard on AI management systems, by TUV India (part of TÜV Nord Group), a leading independent provider of technical quality and safety services. Infosys is among the first IT services companies globally to have earned the certification for implementing an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS) framework that fosters responsible AI practices and adherence to regulatory requirements for enhanced efficiency and accountability in AI initiatives.

This AIMS framework is a part of Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite, a set of 10+ offerings built around the Scan, Shield, and Steer framework. The certification underscores Infosys’ dedication to responsible AI practices, enhancing accountability, and mitigating risks associated with AI initiatives.

The ISO 42001:2023 certification provides a clear roadmap and systematic approach to AI management, through effective risk mitigation and streamlined processes. By adhering to this global standard, Infosys can embed strong AI management practices across its diverse pursuits, for clients, internal adoption, and product development.

The Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite aims to monitor and protect AI models and systems from risks and threats, while enabling businesses to apply AI responsibly. The offerings, across the framework, include a combination of accelerators and solutions designed to drive responsible AI adoption across enterprises.

Lauding the remarkable achievement of Infosys, Manish Bhuptani, Managing Director of TUV India (TUV Nord Group), said, “Infosys has set a new benchmark for excellence and commitment to AI innovation. This certification not only underscores their dedication to quality and compliance but also reinforces their leadership in leveraging AI responsibly. TUV India (TUV Nord Group) is honored to have supported Infosys in this significant milestone and looks forward to continued collaboration in shaping the future of AI-driven solutions.”

Rahul R. Nayak, Associate Vice President – System Certification, Training & Sustainability, TUV India (TUV Nord Group), said, “TUV India congratulates Infosys on being certified to Artificial Intelligence Management System based on ISO 42001:2023. We commend Infosys on being one of the first IT services companies globally to achieve the ISO 42001:2023 certification, testifying their commitment to excellence in AI management. This certification reflects Infosys’ proactive approach in implementing robust systems and adhering to internationally recognized standards, ensuring ethical and efficient AI deployment. We appreciate the effort put in by the Infosys team to adopt a responsible AI framework based on the requirement of the standard and the core values of Infosys. A robust mechanism was adopted to assess the AI initiatives, which not only enhances the organization’s credibility but also inspires trust and confidence in its AI-driven solutions globally.”

Balakrishna D. R. (Bali), Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals, Infosys, said, “We are delighted to have received the ISO 42001:2023 certification. This achievement underscores our commitment to ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence. The certification not only distinguishes us but also serves as a guiding beacon for our clients and stakeholders in navigating AI-related risks adeptly. With this certification, Infosys is poised to continually foster constructive transformations in the world of AI, championing Responsible AI principles.”

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

