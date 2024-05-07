NetSuite Awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Company of the Year Award for Leading Innovation in Cloud Business Management Solutions

NetSuite revolutionizes cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) with its all-in-one cloud business suite that helps drive efficiency and visibility for organizations worldwide

SAN ANTONIO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the cloud ERP market and, based on its findings, recognizes Oracle NetSuite with the Global Company of the Year Award. NetSuite is an integrated cloud business system that helps businesses simplify core processes, improve productivity, expand insights, and grow more efficiently.

NetSuite’s leadership in the cloud ERP space is evident with more than 37,000 customers across diverse sectors, including education, energy, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Additionally, the company adopts a pioneering approach to embedding artificial intelligence (AI), which makes it stand out in the market. Leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s advanced supercluster technology, NetSuite provides powerful AI capabilities that deliver actionable insights and increase the speed and accuracy of business processes. By embedding generative AI capabilities across the suite, NetSuite empowers global organizations to maximize productivity and make informed decisions based on real-time insights.

With NetSuite, upgrades are seamlessly delivered so customers are always using the latest version of its software, which improves access to cutting-edge features. Furthermore, the company’s extensive partner and professional services ecosystem significantly enhance the customer experience, enabling businesses to optimize the value of their NetSuite investment.

“Opportunities for AI include automation (data entry, financial analysis, and inventory management), actionable insights (better decision-making using real-time insights and predictions about customers and competitors), human-like interaction (integrating machine learning (ML) and natural language processing), and anomaly detection (enhanced security and detection of unexpected patterns). NetSuite currently has all these elements in its product suite. AI is embedded in business processes within NetSuite and also available in the form of assistants and advisors,” said Sankara Narayanan, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan.

To address its customers’ growing curiosity about AI and its business implications, NetSuite leverages its Learning Lab events to provide customers and end users with hands-on training and expert guidance on how to effectively integrate AI and automation across operations. With this unique approach, NetSuite guarantees that customers have the knowledge and skills to optimally leverage AI capabilities within their businesses and connect with like-minded innovators in various cities across the U.S. and Canada.

NetSuite’s continuous focus on innovation and customers has made it stand out in the cloud ERP market, and it continues to deliver more features than most of its competitors, whose solutions are less capable than those of NetSuite’s system.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

