JOIN US AT ROADSHOW VIET NAM – HO CHI MINH CITY TOURISM IN AUSTRALIA 2024!

PRNewswire May 8, 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Overs the years, the Australia also has increasingly become a popular and favorite destination for Vietnamese tourists. Following the success of Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in Australia taking place in 2023, aiming to introduce and promote image of Viet NamHo Chi Minh City’s tourism destination to the Australian travel trade and citizens, as well as to expand opportunities for Australian and Vietnamese partners in tourism sector to meet, share industry and discuss tourism partnerships, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Australia and Consulate General of Vietnam to New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia will hold the event Viet Nam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Roadshow in Australia 2024 as follows:

1. Viet Nam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Roadshow in New South Wales:
Time: May 13th May 14th, 2024
Location: Parramatta Town Hall, 182 Church Street, Parramatta.

a. For The Public (B2C):
– Time: 
2pm7pm, May 13th, 2024
9am4pm, May 14th, 2024
– Activities: 
+ Exhibition Zone: with more than 25 booths introducing Viet NamHo Chi Minh City tourism products and services with attractive deals & air tickers.
+ Culture Zone: Viet Namese Cultural Music Performances, Workshop to showcase Viet Namese Arts and Crafts, Ao Dai Fashion Show, Culinary booths, Lucky Draw.

b. For The Business (B2B):
Time: 12pm – 6:30pm, May 14th, 2024
Agenda:

  • 12pm1pm: Welcoming Delegates.
  • 1pm3:30pm: Seminar on Viet Nam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism. B2B Meetings.
  • 3:30pm4:30pm: Teabreak. Delegates enjoy Viet Namese Cultural and Musical Performances.
  • 4:30pm6:30pm: Dinner, Ao Dai and Vietnamese Art Performances.
    (By invitation only).

2. Viet Nam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Roadshow in Melbourne, Victoria State
Time: 1pm – 5pm, May 17th, 2024
Location: Crown Towers Melbourne, 08 Whiteman Street, Southbank, VIC 3006
– Agenda:

  • 1pm1:30pm: Welcoming Delegates.
  • 1:30pm3:30pm: Ho Chi Minh City Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Conference in Australia.
  • 3:30pm4pm: Teabreak. Delegates enjoy Vietnamese Cultural and Musical Performances.
  • 4pm5pm: B2B Meetings.

Join us to meet the leading airlines, travel companies and hotels of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City:

Vietnam Airlines Branch in Australia, Ben Thanh Tourist, Vietravel, Saco Travel, AB Travel, Lua Viet Tours, Vietnam Travel Group, BestPrice Travel, Trusted DMC – Mr Linh’s Adventures, Asia Pacific Travel, Trek Asia Travel, Mai House Saigon Hotel, TMG Hospitality, Viet Star Cruise Investment, Imperial Corporation, Tropical Beach Village Resort Hoi An, Best Western Premier Marvella Nha Trang, Anna Vietnam Company Dental Center, XYN Care Center, MOM Company, EzyRemit Worldwide, and many more!

Register NOW via scan QR Code or link  as follows:

For event in New South Wales: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1WmNHxKQHphnrOLTOHhX8A7TM88Lm9IwoNCyYLAntEgY/edit

For event in Victoria: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdagqk_D1KC_p26km75kTRJ1NfLSY7yxrumR0z2GoagZwH3tA/viewform

For more information, please contact:

Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center
Email: info@visithcmc.vn
Website: www.visithcmc.vn

Follow us for more travel inspiration!

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/join-us-at-roadshow-viet-nam—ho-chi-minh-city-tourism-in-australia-2024-302138312.html

SOURCE Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

