Strider Names Former Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, Vice Admiral Paul Maddison, as an Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Strider Technologies, Inc. the leading provider of strategic intelligence, today announced that Vice Admiral (Ret’d) Paul Maddison RCN is joining the company as an Advisor. In this role, Maddison will help guide Strider toward scalable growth in Australia and Canada.

“We are thrilled to be working with such a principled leader,” said Greg Levesque, CEO and Co-founder of Strider Technologies. “Paul is a man that makes and keeps his commitments. He has distinguished himself in the Canadian Armed Forces, as High Commissioner of Canada for Australia, and in his support of Australia’s premier research and defense institutions. We could not envision a more qualified and reliable partner as Strider expands internationally into Australia.”

“I am proud to join Strider as geopolitical competition and tensions reach new heights,” said Maddison. “The intelligence capabilities Strider provides to businesses, government agencies, and academic institutions on the front lines of a new battle for technological superiority are novel and critical. I look forward to working with them to ensure the continued prosperity of freedom-loving nations around the world.”

Paul Maddison is a graduate of the Royal Military College in St. Jean, Quebec, and served in the Canadian Armed Forces for 38 years. He commanded at all levels, both at sea and ashore, and retired in 2013 from his final military appointment as Vice Admiral and Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy.

After a brief private-sector stint, Maddison returned to public service in 2015 and served as High Commissioner of Canada for Australia –including accreditation as High Commissioner and Ambassador to seven Pacific Island countries – to strengthen Canada’s relationships in the central and south Pacific.

Between 2019 and 2023, Maddison served as the inaugural Director of the University of New South Wales Defence Research Institute in Sydney and Canberra. In this role, he worked to increase collaboration between federal, state, industry, university, and international partners, to strengthen UNSW’s position as Australia’s leading defense university, and to accelerate the delivery of capability for the Australian Defence Force.

Additionally, in January 2023 Maddison was appointed Executive Director of Security & Defence PLuS, an Alliance of Arizona State University, King’s College London, and the University of New South Wales. In this role, he led the initial design and delivery of tri-university research and education services aligned with the strategic intent of the AUKUS Agreement between Australia, the UK, and the US.

About Strider

Strider is the leading strategic intelligence company empowering organizations to secure and advance their technology and innovation.

