AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center hosts international conference on complex cardiac arrhythmias

PRNewswire May 9, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 18-19, 2024, the Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute (TCAI) at St. David’s Medical Center hosted its seventh international symposium on complex arrhythmias, EPLive 2024. This year’s event included 1,000 registered attendees from all over the globe, including Argentina, Italy and Japan, with more than 250 people attending in person.

Participants included practicing clinical cardiac electrophysiologists, electrophysiologist fellows and general cardiologists who have an interest in treating complex cardiac arrhythmias—a condition in which the heart beats with an irregular or abnormal rhythm. The primary teaching tool was live cases with expert commentary broadcast from the Electrophysiology Center at St. David’s Medical Center, the leading robotic electrophysiology center in North America.

Live cases performed during EPLive 2024 featured commercially approved pulsed field ablation (PFA) systems—the biggest advancement in the electrophysiology (EP) field in decades. The first commercially approved PFA case in the U.S. was performed earlier this year by physicians at TCAI. PFA produces high-frequency electrical pulses to destroy muscle cells that cause irregular heart rhythms without using excess heat or cold. The non-thermal approach does not damage surrounding tissue and, therefore, enhances patient outcomes.

“The practicality of EPLive—exposing current and aspiring EP professionals to live cases from the world’s leading electrophysiology experts in different settings with new technology—is why it is so important to hold this two-day conference,” Andrea Natale, M.D., F.H.R.S., F.A.C.C., F.E.S.C., cardiac electrophysiologist and executive medical director of TCAI and EPLive course director, said. “With EPLive, we strive to positively impact the lives of patients across the globe.”

In addition to TCAI, some of the world’s premier centers participated: Albert Einstein College of Medicine (New York), Cleveland Clinic, Houston Methodist, Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute, Massachusetts General, Monzino Heart Center (Italy), St. Bernard’s Heart and Vascular Center (Arkansas), UCLA Health, University of Chicago Medicine, UC Health Center (Colorado), University of Pennsylvania and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

In addition to demonstrations from Dr. Natale, EPLive featured presentations by several TCAI physicians, including course co-director, Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D., John Allison, M.D., Weeranun Bode, M.D., David Burkhardt, M.D., Robert Canby, M.D., Joseph Gallinghouse, M.D., Rodney Horton, M.D., Patrick Hranitzky, M.D. and David Kessler, M.D.

Physicians received a maximum of 14.5 American Medical Association (AMA) Physician’s Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit hours at the conference.

For more information about the conference, visit EP-Live.com.

 

SOURCE Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.