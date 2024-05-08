AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

VentureBlick Launches ‘Discovery’: The First Global Networking Platform for Healthcare Innovation

PRNewswire May 8, 2024

Empowering key ecosystem players to find each other easily and work together

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — VentureBlick announces the launch of Discovery, a groundbreaking networking platform designed to connect healthcare innovators, advisors, investors, distributors, partners, and service providers worldwide.

VentureBlick Discovery networking platform for healthcare innovation

Healthcare innovation is often associated with high barriers and risks, necessitating more cross-border and cross-sector collaboration for global impact. Discovery is the first-ever platform bringing together key stakeholders in healthcare innovation under one virtual roof.

It is free to join Discovery, which is line with the platform’s mission to foster openness, enhance visibility, and facilitate connections throughout the ecosystem.

Since its soft launch a few weeks ago, Discovery has attracted close to 3,000 members from across 50 countries, underscoring its global appeal and potential for growth.

Innovators, investors, and distributors alike stand to benefit from Discovery’s comprehensive suite of tools and resources. Innovators can showcase their breakthrough technologies on a global stage, connect with potential partners and investors beyond their home market, and access essential resources for growth and expansion. Investors can identify promising investment opportunities, gain valuable market intelligence, and engage directly with industry experts. Distributors can expand their product portfolios into new territories or new geographies and forge new partnerships.

One of Discovery’s distinguishing features is its exclusive access to a carefully curated list of advisors. These advisors are either practicing clinicians or industry experts with domain expertise and an innovative mindset, chosen to be part of the global VB Advisory Network. They undergo rigorous vetting to provide innovators with invaluable real-world feedback, clinical insights, and critical resources. VentureBlick is committed to prioritising medical value when it comes to validating and supporting healthcare innovation, making the VB Advisory Network an essential component of this mission.

Advisors can leverage Discovery to stay informed about the latest innovations in their specialty areas, connect with like-minded peers and industry experts, monetise their expertise through paid consulting engagements, and explore business opportunities.

Chris Lee, Founder & CEO of VentureBlick, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of Discovery, stating, “Discovery was created with the simple purpose of helping people within the healthcare innovation ecosystem find each other and work together instead of relying on their own professional network, which can be limited.”

Discovery offers a range of features tailored to meet the diverse needs of its members, including user profiles and filtered directories, and direct messaging capabilities. More features including Open Innovation Search, 1-to-1 expert call on-demand, smart matching, and open Q&A forum will soon be introduced, further enhancing the platform’s utility and effectiveness.

For more information about VentureBlick and Discovery, please visit www.ventureblick.com.

About VentureBlick

VentureBlick is an all-in-one healthcare innovation engine, driving connections across borders to propel local innovations onto the global stage. Its suite of services includes the Super Incubator, Consulting, and the innovative Discovery networking platform. VentureBlick fosters collaboration among innovators, clinicians, investors, and ecosystem partners worldwide. Boasting a seasoned team and a network of 2,500 healthcare experts from 60 countries, VentureBlick is committed to prioritising medical value and driving impactful open innovation. Headquartered in Singapore and operating in Korea, Germany, India, and China, VentureBlick has a track record of guiding startups, SMEs, and corporations achieve their milestones through global market mapping, medical validation, market entry strategies, technology scouting, healthcare partnership, and beyond. Discover more at www.ventureblick.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ventureblick-launches-discovery-the-first-global-networking-platform-for-healthcare-innovation-302139350.html

SOURCE VentureBlick

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.