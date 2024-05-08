VentureBlick Launches ‘Discovery’: The First Global Networking Platform for Healthcare Innovation

Empowering key ecosystem players to find each other easily and work together

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — VentureBlick announces the launch of Discovery, a groundbreaking networking platform designed to connect healthcare innovators, advisors, investors, distributors, partners, and service providers worldwide.

Healthcare innovation is often associated with high barriers and risks, necessitating more cross-border and cross-sector collaboration for global impact. Discovery is the first-ever platform bringing together key stakeholders in healthcare innovation under one virtual roof.

It is free to join Discovery, which is line with the platform’s mission to foster openness, enhance visibility, and facilitate connections throughout the ecosystem.

Since its soft launch a few weeks ago, Discovery has attracted close to 3,000 members from across 50 countries, underscoring its global appeal and potential for growth.

Innovators, investors, and distributors alike stand to benefit from Discovery’s comprehensive suite of tools and resources. Innovators can showcase their breakthrough technologies on a global stage, connect with potential partners and investors beyond their home market, and access essential resources for growth and expansion. Investors can identify promising investment opportunities, gain valuable market intelligence, and engage directly with industry experts. Distributors can expand their product portfolios into new territories or new geographies and forge new partnerships.

One of Discovery’s distinguishing features is its exclusive access to a carefully curated list of advisors. These advisors are either practicing clinicians or industry experts with domain expertise and an innovative mindset, chosen to be part of the global VB Advisory Network. They undergo rigorous vetting to provide innovators with invaluable real-world feedback, clinical insights, and critical resources. VentureBlick is committed to prioritising medical value when it comes to validating and supporting healthcare innovation, making the VB Advisory Network an essential component of this mission.

Advisors can leverage Discovery to stay informed about the latest innovations in their specialty areas, connect with like-minded peers and industry experts, monetise their expertise through paid consulting engagements, and explore business opportunities.

Chris Lee, Founder & CEO of VentureBlick, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of Discovery, stating, “Discovery was created with the simple purpose of helping people within the healthcare innovation ecosystem find each other and work together instead of relying on their own professional network, which can be limited.”

Discovery offers a range of features tailored to meet the diverse needs of its members, including user profiles and filtered directories, and direct messaging capabilities. More features including Open Innovation Search, 1-to-1 expert call on-demand, smart matching, and open Q&A forum will soon be introduced, further enhancing the platform’s utility and effectiveness.

About VentureBlick

VentureBlick is an all-in-one healthcare innovation engine, driving connections across borders to propel local innovations onto the global stage. Its suite of services includes the Super Incubator, Consulting, and the innovative Discovery networking platform. VentureBlick fosters collaboration among innovators, clinicians, investors, and ecosystem partners worldwide. Boasting a seasoned team and a network of 2,500 healthcare experts from 60 countries, VentureBlick is committed to prioritising medical value and driving impactful open innovation. Headquartered in Singapore and operating in Korea, Germany, India, and China, VentureBlick has a track record of guiding startups, SMEs, and corporations achieve their milestones through global market mapping, medical validation, market entry strategies, technology scouting, healthcare partnership, and beyond. Discover more at www.ventureblick.com.

